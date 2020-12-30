As Idahoans prepare to welcome a new year, troopers with the Idaho State Police remind motorists extra patrols remain out in force through this weekend with the goal of increasing safety by reducing DUI-related crashes.
Winter weather is also in the forecast for much of Idaho, making engaged driving essential.
"We want families to stay whole and healthy and have a new year to look forward to. Driving sober, driving engaged and driving for conditions is the best way to keep our roads safe for travel," said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck.
ISP is joining partner law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety in supporting the effort to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways and keep families whole during this holiday season.
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
What can you do to prevent impaired driving?
— Plan your safe ride home before you start the party.
— Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
— Arrange for a ride share service or taxi.
— If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
— Always wear your seat belt — it's your best defense against impaired drivers.
— If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477 (*ISP) or call 911. Your actions could save a life.
To be prepared for changing winter road conditions:
— Check 511.idaho.gov/ before you travel.
— Follow local forecasts from weather.gov/ or local media.
— Remind yourself of winter driving safety tips and ensure your vehicle is winter-ready. Go to https://isp.idaho.gov/citizen-resources/road/driving-safely-during-idaho-winters/.
Extra DUI patrols run through Sunday. Funding for extra traffic patrols is provided by a grant from the ITD Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thank you to these agencies for supporting ISP's efforts to keep Idaho's roadways safe.