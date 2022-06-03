All of us are at risk of getting food poisoning, but babies and toddlers are at higher risk and once they become infected, young children can have a hard time getting well. Watch for serious complications that may develop to prevent hospitalization, lifelong health problems and even death. The following steps to prevent illness will help parents, grandparents and childcare providers on ways to reduce the risk of food poisoning in households with small children.
— Clean hands with soap and warm water. Clean hands save lives. When done correctly, washing hands with warm water and soap is more effective than sanitizers in reducing the number of bacteria and viruses on hands. Take time to help young children wash hands properly by wetting the child’s hands under clean, running water. Next apply soap. The child should rub their hands together; help younger children to do this step. Remember to lather the wrists, up the arms and in between fingers. Lather 20 seconds — about the time it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. Finish with rinsing the hands and dry thoroughly with a single-use paper towel.
— Clean and sanitize surfaces and toys. Harmful germs like hepatitis A virus and rotavirus can live on surfaces for several weeks. If someone touches those surfaces, germs can get on the person’s hands and then be transferred into the mouth, to other people or to food. Clean the surfaces with hot water and soap and thoroughly rinse. I have used 3-gallon buckets or a bathtub to wash toys. Use this method to clean and sanitize highchair trays. Remember, cleaning and sanitizing are not the same. Cleaning removes dirt and debris and comes before sanitizing. A sanitizing solution is then used to kill germs. Use this recipe for a sanitizing solution: combine 1 tablespoon unscented chlorine bleach with 1 gallon of water in a clean bucket.
— Bottle and breast milk safety was discussed in a previous post. Visit www.fightbac.org/kids to review.
— Handling and storing baby food. Young children have developing immune systems that are not strong enough to combat dangerous pathogens. Their lower body weight allows smaller doses of pathogens to have a greater impact on their health. When reheating solid foods that have been cooked and stored in the freezer or the refrigerator, the internal temperature of the food must reach 165 degrees, as checked with a food thermometer, to ensure bacteria have been killed. If using a microwave to reheat food, make sure you stir or rotate the food during heating to produce an even heat. After checking the temperature with a thermometer, allow food to sit, covered until it reaches an appropriate serving temperature. Never defrost food at room temperature, but rather use the refrigerator, cold water or in a microwave. Do not feed a baby directly from a container or jar of baby food. Discard leftover food because the baby’s saliva has contaminated the food in the jar. Refrigerate un-served portions of baby food in the original container or jar at 40 degrees or below after labeling the jar with the date it was opened.
If you have more questions or concerns about food safety, contact your local University of Idaho Extension office food safety specialist, The Fight BAC! Web site at www.fightbac.org or Gateway to Government Food Safety Information at www.foodsafety.gov.
Source: fightbac.org/kids
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.