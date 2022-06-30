So unfortunately, as I write this, I have been battling some extreme allergy symptoms, coughing, wheezing, and all those kinds of things. It isn’t fun, but it did remind me of how vulnerable our bodies are.
The human body is built upon a blueprint, divinely designed and commissioned, which must be followed if we want to keep the system operating at its optimum level. When the system is damaged or misdirected, the body becomes unhealthy. Then we must go back to the original chemical and biological schematics to diagnosis the problem and find a remedy. So I went to the doctor, and followed the instructions to bring my body back to the operating parameters of a healthy human. Thankfully, I am on the mend and ready for new encounters in life. Merely wanting to become healthy, or hoping to do so, doesn’t make it happen.
July 4 is the day we celebrate the birth of America. America is a unique country. We are not just a democracy; we are a republic. We are not just any old democracy, nor any old republic, we are a constitutional republic. The writers of the constitution purposely designed us to be a republic with divided power, as we learned in our civics classes. This is the DNA of America. It is what formed our bones, our structure, freed our spirits and abilities, and has made us a country where freedom is for all citizens, not just the elite ones holding power. In fact, the founders designed it so that the people have the power over the government, not the government ruling over the people. The constitution sets forth the roles for each branch of government. Each branch needs the other two branches to function and remain healthy.
But right now, America has an infection, and it is causing us to become dysfunctional and destructive. When you are sick, you go to the doctor, follow the needed remedy to return to live within the original design schematics. As a country, we need to change our destructive ways and return to our original DNA and constitutional instructions. We must choose and commit ourselves to become once again “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Countries are comprised of citizens. Healthy citizens make healthy countries. Dysfunctional destructive behavior makes any organization become destructive and dysfunctional. Organizations become just like the people who comprise them. The way to cure the country is to cure the citizens.
What gift will you give our country in celebrating this year’s birthday? Our personal birthday gift to America must be a multifaceted gift. Spiritually, we need to personally return to Jesus, the Great Physician, to have our destructive attitudes neutralized, and removed them from our lives. In Matthew 11:28-29, Jesus invites us to: “Come to Me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you. Let Me teach you, because I am humble and gentle of heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
Change in life begins with changes in our attitudes and behavior, which then produce end results. Socially, we need to live within healthy parameters. Just as our American government has different people performing different roles and in different ways, we the people must join together, and work together again, if we are to become a shining light upon a hill. We will never agree on everything. However we need to stop doing things that make us dysfunctional and destructive, and
instead recommit ourselves to working together in accordance with our constitution to carry out our constitutionally delineated responsibilities. United we can do anything. Divided we can do nothing. Here’s wishing America a Happy Birthday, and a course correction that will bring us back to being the people God designed us to be. We need You, Lord Jesus!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.