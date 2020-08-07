It has been said that variety is the spice of life. I would like to modify that a little and say spicing up your life adds variety and improves brain power.
I have always found it curious that in medicine we spend the first 50 or 60 years of people’s lives looking at, testing and doing preventative screening on them, from the neck down. The brain does not really get any attention until it starts not working well, especially as we get older.
Anything we can do to prevent changes in our brains will, at least to some degree, ensure a better quality of life. One simple way to do this is to spice up our food.
A recent study in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychology showed that curcumin had a significant effect on memory and attention in adults with mild memory complaints. The exact mechanism is unknown but is felt to be partially due to its anti-inflammatory effects. Rosemary, that wonderfully fragrant spice, has been shown to help memory in adults and inhibit brain cell death while protecting against neurodegenerative diseases. This, too, may be due to its anti-inflammatory effects. The herb sage has been shown to help improve learning and cognition in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. It has also been shown to improve memory in healthy individuals.
There have several studies showing the health benefits of cinnamon and ginger due to their ability to improve circulation, lower inflammation and benefit overall brain health and cognitive function. Nutmeg, that wonderful spice that gives pumpkin pie its unique flavor, stimulates nerves in the brain and is known to be helpful in depression and anxiety. Simple black pepper has been shown to help improve memory as its primary component, piperine, can improve brain function and lower the symptoms of depression.
No matter what your age or the health of your body from the neck down, you can protect yourself from the neck up by spicing it up!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.