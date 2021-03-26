While eating out is a popular pastime, some dine-in restaurants have closed business or have limited occupancy. When you want to take a night off from cooking at home, consider how to keep delivery services and takeout options food safe.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is currently no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging. It is believed that the virus spreads from person-to-person through close contact or respiratory droplets, for instance when a person coughs or sneezes. However, it may be possible for viruses to survive on surfaces and objects, reinforcing the need to observe proper hygiene and food safety practices.
When ordering takeout or having food delivered practice social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet, whenever possible.
Order and pick up food from a reputable food source. You can ask to see their food safety certificate which is given by the local health department.
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before opening the containers. Wash kitchen surfaces and utensils with hot soapy water before placing the food on your counter.
Use a food thermometer to test the temperature of hot and cold foods. Heated foods should be at least 145 degrees and cold foods 40 degrees or below. If the foods don’t meet this gold temperature standard, reheat cooked foods in the microwave or on the stove and refrigerate the cold foods. Foodborne pathogens, which cause illness, cannot survive those hot and cold temperatures.
Plate the food using your own dinnerware. This provides portion control and gives you the eating-at-home experience with someone else doing the cooking.
Keep food safe for younger children by preventing choking. Cut grapes and other solid foods, such as meat, poultry, bread and vegetables into tiny bites.
Regular handwashing, along with routine cleaning and disinfecting, especially all frequently touched surfaces, remain the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Get more tips on accepting deliveries and takeout orders from the CDC.gov, your local health department or Extension office.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.