On Friday, join the Idaho Republican Party for the exciting Keep Idaho Red Rally at the Portneuf Amphitheater, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.
You'll hear from national, statewide and local leaders about current events and how we can keep Idaho red as we remain a strong and united Republican Party.
Speakers include former Trump administration National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey and Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna.
Keynote remarks are by Mr. Robert O'Brien.
Robert O'Brien was the 28th United States national security advisor serving in former President Trump's administration, serving from 2019-2021. Under O'Brien's leadership, the National Security Council took a greater focus and hardline against China. Mr. O'Brien has been a strong defender of freedom and democracy across the globe and a vocal opponent against the Chinese Communist Party and their manipulation of Americans and our government. O'Brien was the highest-ranking member of the Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints Church in the executive branch.
