POCATELLO — Kathleen Erwin, M.D., psychiatrist at Portneuf Medical Center behavioral health services received the 2021 Preceptor of the Year Award from Idaho State University’s Nursing Doctorate Program.
“Teaching has always felt like part of my calling to medicine, and this was an opportunity to mentor an exceptional student. I’m so honored and thankful,” said Dr. Erwin.
This award recognizes the contributions of specialists who serve as preceptors to ISU and to the development of future scholars and practitioners for the nursing doctorate program.
“Teaching hospitals focus on educating the next generation of medical professionals,” said Jordan Herget, president and CEO at Portneuf Medical Center. “Congratulations to Dr. Erwin for this honor and distinction. She, along with other Portneuf medical providers, continue to educate and train future and current health professionals.”
Since 2002, Portneuf Medical Center behavioral health has provided student/resident education for students pursuing professions in medicine, nursing, social work, psychology and more.
“Mental wellness is a large part of health care, and it is great to provide an opportunity for ISU students to learn and prepare for their professional careers,” said Charles Aasand, director of behavioral health services at Portneuf Medical Center.
May is national Mental Health Awareness Month. Dr. Erwin will be hosting a Facebook Live seminar on May 20 at 5:30 p.m. Please join us to explore ways to cope, how to recognize when someone is suffering and what to do when you or someone is in need.
Common signs may include:
— Problems with concentration, memory or ability to think clearly.
— Changes in eating, such as loss of appetite or overeating.
— Not being able to complete school or work tasks.
— Feeling overly worried.
— Feeling sad, empty, hopeless or worthless.
— Irritability and restlessness.
— Loss of interest in activities that are normally enjoyable.