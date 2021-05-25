Karla H. Jensen is finally retiring. It has been a long road with hard work, but she is finally taking the time to slow down. Karla Jensen has lived and worked in Pocatello her whole life working in many different places — starting at Rhoad's Salvage, driving buses for the school district, working at Bannock Memorial Hospital and selling real estate at ReMax.
Karla found her most challenging work as a business owner for an in-home care business she created. She established PCS Helping Hands, a personal care services agency, and then opened Helping Hands Home Health a few years later. She worked for over 24 years to keep her businesses thriving.
She was dedicated to helping others. The best quote I ever heard was from one of her first clients. She had helped his wife and him for many years, and as he talked to me about her, he said "Karla is a real peach."
That was the sweetest thing I could have heard about my mom. She is a passionate woman that loves what she is doing. She has served others in our community, and she loved every minute of it.
An open house will be held for Karla at 2785 Bannock Highway on June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please come and celebrate this next phase of life with us.