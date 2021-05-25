On June 3, 1971, K. Wade and Karen Courtney Tolman (both residents of Pocatello) were married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They met in their senior year at Pocatello High School where they were in Gate City Singers and senior choir. Karen was an accompanist for both choirs, and Wade had a beautiful voice and sang solos for the choirs as well as for private gatherings. He asked Karen to accompany him.
In 1968, Wade served a 2 ½ year mission for the LDS church to the Mexican mission (central Mexico). They corresponded often during the last year and had a date planned the day after he arrived home. A couple of months later, on Christmas Eve, he proposed. They were married six months later.
When they married, both were attending Idaho State University to finish their degrees while working full-time. Wade was employed at the Union Pacific Railroad on the swing shift as a carman welder, and Karen worked at Nabisco as a clerk. Within a few months, she began working the swing shift at the Bannock Memorial Hospital in the billing department.
In May 1975, they graduated from ISU, Wade with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and Karen with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in office administration. Upon graduation, Wade began a 30-year career in banking, beginning with Idaho Bank and Trust, which was later purchased by KeyCorp while Karen chose to stay at home to raise their two daughters, Kristine and Rachelle. She also taught piano lessons for several years while living in Pocatello and Nampa. Later on, while living in Cleveland, Ohio, she worked for the Church Education System.
Wade enjoyed the operations and technology side of the banking business, and his career gave the family many opportunities to move to different places as he was promoted. They had homes in Pocatello; Boise; Nampa; Portland, Ore.; Albany, N.Y.; and Cleveland, Ohio before retiring and moving back to Pocatello.
They made a goal early in their marriage to serve a mission for the LDS church upon retirement. They were fortunate to be able to retire when they were 55 years old, and within a year, were called to serve a mission in the Washington, D.C., temple.
In retirement, they have enjoyed traveling and singing with the Camerata Singers and having family and friends at their Island Park cabin. Wade especially enjoys fly fishing and target shooting. Karen enjoys quilting, reading and genealogy.
They love their daughters, sons-in-law and five grandchildren and have made many trips to visit them in Austin, Texas (Kristine and Brent Hollingsworth) and Gilroy, California (Rachelle and Daniel Bedell).
A small celebration is being planned for later this fall.