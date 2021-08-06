The children of Justin Merzlock are thrilled to announce the graduation of their father from the University of Cincinnati’s family nurse practitioner program.

Justin has spent his nursing career as a home therapies dialysis nurse. He is excited to transition to working alongside the Drs. Rahim, Haderlie and Siktel at the Idaho Kidney Institute. With his newfound free time he plans to spend some time with us fishing and camping, working on his classic Blazer, and then he will probably have to finish up some stuff our mom has been nagging him about. Just kidding, Momma; we know you don’t really nag as much as strongly encourage.

The truth is our mom is probably the most excited about his graduation. He has worked so hard for this degree, and we are all really proud of him. Thanks for giving us all your very best, Dad, and congratulations on this accomplishment. We love you.