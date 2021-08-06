Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
The children of Justin Merzlock are thrilled to announce the graduation of their father from the University of Cincinnati’s family nurse practitioner program.
Justin has spent his nursing career as a home therapies dialysis nurse. He is excited to transition to working alongside the Drs. Rahim, Haderlie and Siktel at the Idaho Kidney Institute. With his newfound free time he plans to spend some time with us fishing and camping, working on his classic Blazer, and then he will probably have to finish up some stuff our mom has been nagging him about. Just kidding, Momma; we know you don’t really nag as much as strongly encourage.
Story continues below video
The truth is our mom is probably the most excited about his graduation. He has worked so hard for this degree, and we are all really proud of him. Thanks for giving us all your very best, Dad, and congratulations on this accomplishment. We love you.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.