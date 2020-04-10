The first time my back “went out” was in 1993. I was one of a small group of employees wrapping up our last week of the winter season at Old Faithful. While packing, I bent down to pick up a light box and BANG! The pain was excruciating and took me to the floor.
I eventually made it to the bed, was immobile for the rest of the day and on the next I was transported to Mammoth Hot Springs. The snow coach ride was unbearable as the snowpacked road was nothing but washboard and with every bump, the pain was as bad as the initial injury. For weeks every movement was a venture into the unknown — would it be somewhat painless or back to square one.
Pain can be unbearable, possibly so immobilizing that no position is free of it. We suddenly can’t go to work, driving can be agonizing, and our families’ stress levels increase as they take care of you, take on your responsibilities, medical expenses and possible loss of income making emotions run high.
With doctor visits, possible medications, constant icing, family and work, your stress levels rise dramatically. Your heart rate increases, you breathe faster, your blood pressure rises, your muscles tense and all possibly causing more pain. What can you do? Breathe.
Deep breathing quickly lower stress levels in your body. When we breathe deeply, our heart rate slows, blood pressure lowers and increases oxygen levels in the blood stream. As you continue breathing slow and deep, a message is sent to your brain to calm and relax and returns the message to your body.
Learning to breathe can be difficult and may take practice. As a guide, follow the steps below for children in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Find a comfortable place to sit or lie down. Place one hand on your stomach right above your belly button and the other hand on your breastbone. Take a breath and notice how it feels.
Breathe deeply through your nose. You should first feel your hand on your stomach rise and then your other rise as your lungs fill with air.
Hold each breath briefly, then slowly exhale through your mouth as you feel your stomach and chest lower slowly. As you continue, breathe deeper, longer and slower. As you breathe, let the air surround all the tension or pain in your body, imagining that you are blowing the stress from your muscles out of your body as the air leaves your mouth.
Continue breathing and focus your mind and breaths on areas that are tense or painful and difficult to relax. Take a moment and discover how your body is relaxing. You may get dizzy when learning to breathe deeply. If you do, slow your breathing and when you stand, do so slowly.
Pain can change our lives, but learning to breathe can relieve your stress. It may be temporary, yet those moments are priceless. Now breathe.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and via her YouTube channel, Performance Pilates. Contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.