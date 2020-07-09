POCATELLO — Junior Civitan will partner with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express - Pocatello, 200 Via Venitio.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, call 208-419-5938 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code, ExpressPOC.
“Junior Civitan is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through local blood drives. That is why Junior Civitan was disappointed when our annual Spring Blood Drive was canceled due to COVID-19. In response, our club decided to reschedule a summer community blood drive,” said Emma Watts. “Supporting (the) blood drive is one big way our club gives back. We make the event possible, but the real heroes are our blood donors.”
Our local blood supply can only be maintained through volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood to ensure patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
With the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives coupled with an increase in COVID-19 related health cases, blood is in higher demand than ever before. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the outbreak and are taking actions to help ensure the safety of our donors, recipients, volunteers, staff and the blood supply. The American Red Cross will not be testing for COVID-19, but all donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies in the lab prior to transfusion.
Junior Civitan is an international service organization, dedicated to making the world a better place. Those involved participate in service projects like school clean-ups, collection drives, awareness campaigns and volunteer activities at the local, district, national and international levels.
Just like Civitan, Junior Civitan has a special focus on helping people with developmental disabilities. This is most visible through the Civitan International Research Center, a world-class facility dedicated to research into illnesses such as autism, brain cancer, cerebral palsy and other illnesses of the human brain.
Junior Civitan is proud to work with the American Red Cross to support this worthy cause. If you would like to join Junior Civitan or form your own club, reach out to Emma Watts at 208-419-5938 for more information.