POCATELLO — Idaho State University's summer movie schedule, shown in cooperation with the Pocatello Film Society, begins this week at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union. With low prices for tickets and concessions, digital projection and surround sound, a large auditorium allowing for social distancing and a cool respite from the hot summer sun, all are welcome to attend movies at ISU.
Oscar-winner "Minari" will be shown Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This best picture nominee and supporting actress winner tells the true story of a Korean-American family who relocates to rural Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. "I promise that if you see Minari, you'll be happy you did," writes NPR. "It's full of humor, humanity, and hope." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/minari.
Palm Springs Film Festival winner "Land" will play on June 10 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Robin Wright and Demian Bichir star in this story about a woman who retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies after a tragedy in her life. After a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/land.
"My Salinger Year" is the feature on June 19 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When college grad Joanna Rakoff takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned writer J.D. Salinger, she learns both how reclusive he is and how many people are trying to reach him and sets out, for better or worse, to help in her own way. "A pair of knockout performances. It's a casting triumph," writes the Times UK. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/salinger.
As movies continue after the Fourth of July, people can look forward to other films, such as "Nomadland," "Raya and the Last Dragon" and more. For more information on these and other movies at ISU, go to www.isucinema.com.
