ISU movies at the Bengal Theater shifts to Wednesday nights in June, beginning with the acclaimed crime drama "The Outfit" playing this Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is only $1 for summer movies at ISU. Mark Rylance stars in this artful spin on the gangster genre as a former London tailor who now makes the finest suits in Chicago. Life seems to be very simple until he gets caught in the middle of a mob war where he and his protege must tread carefully to survive one fateful night. Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien also star. "Top tier cinema," says the Times UK, while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times writes, "Rylance keeps us guessing in this taut, beautifully-acted period piece." For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/outfit.
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the romantic comedy "Marry Me" on June 8 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a famous singer leaves her cheating fiance, she surrenders and cynically decides to marry the first person she sees, who happens to be a school math teacher, and the result is a collision between two clashing worlds where both must decide whether there is a way to bring those worlds together. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marryme.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Safety Not Guaranteed" will be the movie on June 15, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Three Seattle magazine writers take a road trip to investigate the author of a classified ad seeking someone to travel back in time with, but what starts as a skeptical trip eventually has the writers second-guessing their perceptions on what is possible and what is not. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/safety.
Nicolas Cage stars with Pedro Pascal in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," showing on June 22, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nic Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/unbearable.
And Independent Spirit Award winner "7 Days" will be featured on June 29, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Set up on a prearranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. Then the unthinkable happens, and the two of them are forced to shelter in place during the COVID-19 lockdown which affords them the opportunity to look deeper than their initial comfort zones allow. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/7days.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.