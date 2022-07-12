Oscar-nominated "The Worst Person in the World" plays Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. In this best foreign picture nominee, a young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her path in life. ABC News writes, "Joachim Triers scintillating Oscar contender from Norway, led by a captivating star in Renate Reinsve, sets a new gold standard for romantic comedy just before it sneaks up and hits you like a shot in the heart." Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/worst.
Enjoy some summer sci-fi with "After Yang" playing July 20 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When his young daughter's beloved companion (an android named Yang) malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair it. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him as he reconnects with his wife and daughter. The Atlantic calls it, "Impressive science fiction, concerned with the genre’s most important question: As technology spreads wider and deeper into our lives, what does it mean to be human?" Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/afteryang.
Montana Shakespeare in the Park returns to Idaho State University on July 21 and July 23 for showings on the ISU Quad of "Twelfth Night" and "King Lear" respectively, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Shakespeare's comedy, "Twelfth Night" is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario and becomes a servant to Duke Orsino where a love triangle ensues. The epic tragedy of Shakespeare's "King Lear" tells the story of a man who divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third one who loves him. When the king is rejected by his newly powerful daughters, his banished daughter returns with an army to reclaim the kingdom, but things don't go as planned. Bring a chair or blanket and cozy up for these evenings of outdoor theatre at no charge. All are welcome to attend.
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe star in "The Lost City" on July 27 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model. While on tour promoting her new book, Loretta gets kidnapped, and determined to prove he can be a hero in real life, the cover model sets off to rescue her. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/lost.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.