POCATELLO — Please join us for First Friday Art Walk Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Don't miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and regional artists, along with delicious dishes and cold beverages. Please join us.
Art walk locations:
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be featuring Amazing Pens by Steve. Stop in and see all of these creations, along with a shop full of art and treasures.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite C, will be open and has a store full of art with pottery, jewelry and more.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their delicious lobster, shrimp, bacon gouda mac and cheese, and their garlic knots, calzones and pizza. A must stop during Art Walk.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and will be featuring a variety of handmade and locally created home décor and more.
Huddlle Co-working Space, 123 N. Main St. and 315 W. Center St., will feature artist Calista Ward and will also have a few open studios of other artists in the building. Please stop by to welcome this new business to Old Town.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 324 W. Center St., will be hosting Zac Anderson. Zac is a Pocatello native working toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Idaho State University. He will have cards, prints and one-of-a-kind originals.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet E. Neifert, “Melody of Everything.” Check out Mike Sierra’s new booth full of fun items. Refreshments will be served.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will welcome the Angel Tones performing starting at 5 p.m. with special holiday musical selections. Herb Dopp will be at Station Square with beautiful flag painting. Lisa Brian will have a display of upcycled bottles decorated with a variety of mediums.
DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will be open. Please stop by and say hello.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be hosting artist Helen O’Hara. Stop in to enjoy art, handcrafted beer, outdoor seating and beautiful art.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., invites you to create your own masterpiece. Paint the “Van Gogh Irises,” on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Registration in advance is required and is open at www.grapevangogh.com.
The Yellowstone Lounge, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, invite you to enjoy Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Half off drinks and $2 off all appetizers in the Lounge. Halff off cocktails in the 313 and half off pours in the Union.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., invites you in to enjoy the recently hung art show in the dining room, along with their Friday menu special, fish and chips with clam chowder.
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E Lander St., will be celebrating their second anniversary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be special beer releases, delicious food and fun. For more details, please stop in or visit them on Facebook.
Shop, dine and enjoy in Old Town on Friday. When you come to and support Old Town events, you support the growth and excitement in our community. See you on Friday.