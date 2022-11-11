Holiday events bring opportunities to enjoy seasonal food favorites. Turkey is available locally year-round, but supply has been affected this year by the avian influenza or bird flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. Turkeys are higher priced this year due to lack of supply. For proper food safety techniques in handling turkey, consider these tips.
Fresh or thawed turkey can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days before cooking. Make the most food safe choice for you whether to buy fresh or frozen. If buying fresh or thawed, wait to purchase until Nov. 23. You can cook a frozen turkey, but it will take 50 percent more time to come to proper temperature.
Wash hands for 20 seconds with warm potable water (safe for drinking), soap and dry with a paper towel. When handling raw poultry or other fresh ingredients, make sure your hands are properly washed and kitchen preparation surfaces are clean and sanitized. Clean means using a general cleaner to remove visible dirt and the next step is to use a sanitizing solution. To avoid possible contamination from a raw turkey, do not wash or rinse the turkey prior to cooking. The poultry is ready to prepare to cook once taken out of the wrapping.
Poultry can be safely thawed in the microwave, refrigerator or in cold water. When thawing in the refrigerator, allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. For a 20-pound frozen turkey, start thawing in your refrigerator on Nov. 21. When using cold water to thaw, place the turkey still in the bag into a clean and sanitized kitchen sink. Change the cold water every 30 minutes and turn the bird throughout the thawing process. Cook the turkey immediately after thawing in water. To thaw in your microwave, use the defrost function and select time according to the weight of the bird. Cook immediately after thawing.
Cook the stuffing separately from the turkey. Make sure stuffing or dressing reaches 165°F.
Don’t rely on color, clear liquid or surface of turkey being hot to the touch as guides for doneness. Don’t rely on the pop-up button in the turkey breast. Use a meat thermometer to test the turkey, making sure it reaches 165°F.
Refrigerate holiday foods within two hours of serving. Food borne pathogens, which make us sick, prefer 40-105°F, our usual home temperatures. Package in shallow containers to help the food quickly cool down.
Finish eating refrigerated leftovers within three to four days. If you want to extend the food choices, freeze leftovers right after the food has cooled, using freezer grade plastic containers.
Follow these simple steps to keep the holiday foods at proper temperatures and all the guests free from foodborne illness. To prepare for purchasing a turkey using the best cooking options, contact your local Extension office or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
