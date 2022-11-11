Holiday events bring opportunities to enjoy seasonal food favorites. Turkey is available locally year-round, but supply has been affected this year by the avian influenza or bird flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. Turkeys are higher priced this year due to lack of supply. For proper food safety techniques in handling turkey, consider these tips.

Fresh or thawed turkey can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days before cooking. Make the most food safe choice for you whether to buy fresh or frozen. If buying fresh or thawed, wait to purchase until Nov. 23. You can cook a frozen turkey, but it will take 50 percent more time to come to proper temperature.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.