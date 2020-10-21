POCATELLO — The Portneuf Pioneer Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers is pleased to announce that the Honorable Judge Randy Smith will be named the chapter's Modern-Day Pioneer for 2020. Judge Smith will be recognized for his many contributions to the community, the state and the nation.
Honoring modern-day pioneers is a long-standing tradition for the Sons of Utah Pioneers. Their mission statement says that they aim to "preserve the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of the Utah Territory and the western United States" and to "honor present-day pioneers worldwide who exemplify these same qualities of character."
The award will be presented 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Portneuf building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8200 W. Portneuf Road in Pocatello. A reception and potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 6:45 p.m. Chapter members, friends and associates of Judge Smith are invited to attend. Please bring a food item to share. Attendees are also requested to use masks and to social distance.
Chapter membership in SUP is open to all men who desire to honor their family heritage. To learn more please visit portneufpioneers.org.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Chapter President Spencer Stucki by email at stuckisk@gmail.com or text 208-604-3393 if you plan to attend.