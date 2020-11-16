POCATELLO — The JR Simplot Don Plant in Pocatello was honored at the Eastern Idaho Philanthropy Day celebration on Monday. The Outstanding Philanthropic Company/Foundation Award was given to them for the impact their plant’s employees have had on Southeastern Idaho’s nonprofit sector.
“I nominated the JR Simplot Don Plant for this award because they have stepped up in a big way over the past two years to raise the bar on supporting the local community’s greatest needs. They are a tremendous support to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and raised their employee campaign almost four-fold last year and are on track to maintain that this year when the needs for our programs are high due to the pandemic.”
The JR Simplot Don Plant employees along with the company’s commitment to a dollar-for-dollar match raised over $125,000 for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. These dollars went to support local programs in Southeast Idaho that served over 34,000 individuals to improve health, education, and financial stability for struggling families and individuals.
Winners of the award were chosen by the Idaho Philanthropy Day judges committee. They study each nomination and decide which ones best encompass the spirit of philanthropy, including time, talent, treasure and involvement in the community.
“Every year the selection process becomes harder and harder,” said Amy Little, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “Idaho has so many impressive citizens, and we cannot wait to give their generosity center stage this fall.”
Like many events in 2020, the Idaho Philanthropy Day ceremony will be hosted virtually. Serve Idaho program supervisor Renee Bade said: “Our main goal will always be to recognize the folks that invest in their communities and show them our appreciation. Moving online will not stop us from cheering them on.”
To RSVP to the virtual event, go to idahononprofits.org/idaho-philanthropy-day.
Idaho Philanthropy Day is organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The annual ceremonies were revitalized in 2017 by the Idaho Association of Fundraising Professionals, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The awards are presented by Wells Fargo with additional sponsors Thrivent, Clif Bar, the Advocates, Rotary Club of Boise Centennial, Fluor Idaho, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and First Nonprofit.