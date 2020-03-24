In an effort to keep the Southeast Idaho community updated on the latest coronavirus news, the Idaho State Journal has started a bulletin board that will be printed in the paper daily as well as be provided online and via social media.
This bulletin board is available for free to post information about business changes such as reductions in hours or services. Any organization can also post information about services to assist the community in dealing with the coronavirus, such as providing help to the elderly population.
There are a few ways to post information on the bulletin board. Every day we will create a Facebook post asking for submissions, which can be posted directly to that Facebook thread. Those submissions will be added to the bulletin board that will be printed in the daily Idaho State Journal newspaper as well as posted on idahostatejournal.com.
Bulletin board submissions can also be messaged to the Journal via Facebook or emailed to the Journal at virusinfo@journalnet.com.
If you have any questions regarding the bulletin board, please contact Journal Editor Ian H. Fennell at 208-239-3121.