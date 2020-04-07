An at home activity challenge
POCATELLO — Are you restless and ready to be involved again? The Portneuf District Library has put together an activity challenge to help ease some of the stay-at-home jitters, while still staying safe and maintaining social distance.
How does it work? We put together a bingo sheet of both fun and educational activities that can be printed or downloaded and done at home. We have something fun for every age group and, of course, prizes to be earned. The library will also be offering online storytimes, craft and science experiment ideas, and individualized book recommendations of books currently available on library digital resources to help you complete your challenge.
Check out the library’s website or Facebook page for more information and to download your sheets today.