REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to present “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver Starring Jim Curry” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Hart Auditorium.

Come enjoy the ultimate tribute experience as Jim Curry sings multi-platinum hits, such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song” and “Country Roads.” Superimposed with multi-media images of wildlife photos and videos, this is a show that encapsulates everything fans have loved about John Denver for generations.