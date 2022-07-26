REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to present “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver Starring Jim Curry” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Hart Auditorium.
Come enjoy the ultimate tribute experience as Jim Curry sings multi-platinum hits, such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song” and “Country Roads.” Superimposed with multi-media images of wildlife photos and videos, this is a show that encapsulates everything fans have loved about John Denver for generations.
As the first full-length John Denver tribute to headline in Las Vegas, Jim Curry has been celebrated nationally and internationally. Curry has been performing the works of John Denver for more than two decades, starting in 2000 with the CBS TV special, "Take Me Home: The John Denver Story."
This isn’t the first time the music of John Denver has been featured in Rexburg. Dale Hillier, Center Stage coordinator, said some locals remember when a pre-fame John Denver performed at Ricks College in the early 1970s.
“Jim Curry will now be performing his music on the very stage on which John Denver performed just over 50 years ago,” Hillier said. “We’ve now come full circle.”
Tickets are available online at byui.edu/tickets or the ticket office counter inside the university store. Ticket prices are $10 for students, Education Summit participants and the general public. Tickets will also be sold at the door in the BYU-Idaho Center Ticket Office prior to the performance.