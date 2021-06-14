On June 19, Jimmie and Barbara Young celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim and Barb met (on Jim’s 22nd birthday, actually) in Imperial Beach, California while Jim was serving as an aircrewman/rescue swimmer in U.S. Navy search and rescue helicopters, and Barb was working as an X-ray assistant at Chula Vista medical clinic. They married about a year after they met.
Jimmie was born in Burley, Idaho and grew up in Homedale, while Barbara was born in San Diego, California and grew up in Chula Vista. When Jim was released from active duty in 1972, he and Barb moved to Pocatello so that Jim could attend Idaho State University. Upon graduation from ISU’s electrical technology program, Jim went to work as an electrician at FMC’s elemental phosphorus facility west of Pocatello, and Barb became a stay-at-home mom to their first daughter, Christine.
In 1979, about a year after Jim and Barb’s second daughter, Katherine, was born, the family moved out near McCammon. Barb was a stay-at-home mom until both Christine and Katherine were in middle school, then went back to school herself and in 1990 graduated from ISU’s office occupations program. Upon graduation, Barb went to work as a deputy recorder in the Bannock County clerk’s office, was soon promoted to administrative assistant to the county clerk and was later promoted to administrative assistant to the Bannock County commissioners.
Jim worked for FMC for 27 years before returning to school once again in pursuit of a human resources and training development degree. He was a freshman at ISU in 2001 — the same year Katherine, his and Barb’s youngest daughter, was a graduating senior there. Jim graduated three years later and retired shortly after that.
Both of Jimmie’s and Barbara’s daughters, Christine and Katherine, graduated from Marsh Valley High School before attending ISU themselves. Christine now works for the city of Pocatello in the Utility Billing Department and has three sons of her own — Jacob, Matthew and Aaron. Both Jacob and Aaron are also ISU alumni, and Matthew is serving in the U.S Army. Katherine works for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Missoula, and her son, Benjamin, is 10 now.
After almost 25 years with Bannock County, Barbara retired in 2015. However, Barb has never been one to sit back and relax, and within a few days after retiring from Bannock County, Barb went back to work part-time as the secretary/clerk for their church, Gate City Baptist of Pocatello.
Jimmie and Barbara have always been avid big-game hunters and all-around outdoors people. Back in the '80s, Barb was one of Idaho’s top competitors in the International Handgun Metallic Silhouette Association competition handgun shooting. Both she and Jim enjoyed rock climbing (summiting several peaks in the Tetons), and they still enjoy camping, though they no longer go on week-long backpacking trips in the Idaho wilderness. They still enjoy fishing, especially with friends.