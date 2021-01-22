POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello has a new leader in the Finance Department.
Tuesday marked the first day as chief financial officer for Jim Krueger. Jim brings over 34 years of municipal finance director experience to the city of Pocatello. He comes to the Gate City from Coronado, California where he served as the director of administrative services for the city of Coronado. Prior to his time in Coronado, Jim was the city administrator/city treasurer-clerk/finance director for the city of Garden City, Idaho; deputy city manager/finance director/internal services director for the city of Lodi, California; finance director for the city of Bend, Oregon; and finance director for the city of Sutherlin, Oregon. He has also taught business management and accounting courses for Southern Oregon University and Ventura Community College, respectively. He also served on the City Council of Phoenix, Oregon.
“Everything I have heard about the mayor, City Council members, department heads and the city staff is very encouraging to me, and I look forward to working together with them to provide excellent service to the citizens of Pocatello,” said Jim. “I am looking forward to meeting the mayor and City Council members in-person, getting to know each one of them better and learning of what they believe are the most pressing financial challenges facing the city will be one of my most important goals.”
“Jim’s extensive experience in municipal government is impressive,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “He is exactly the type of person we were looking for to fill this important role for the city. The beginning of the calendar year is a busy time for us, and he’ll be able to step right in with no issues.”
Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from California Polytechnic State University, Masters of Business Administration from Southern Oregon University and a certified public accountant license.
Jim and his wife, Diane, have three children and five grandchildren. He enjoys hiking and golf in the summer months. In the winter, you can find him skiing, both cross-country and downhill.
“After living in busy Southern California for the last five years, I am looking forward to the peaceful environment of Eastern Idaho,” Jim said. “I believe Idaho is one of the most beautiful states in the union and look forward to enjoying the outdoor recreational activities that are available in the Pocatello area.”
His appointment was confirmed by the Pocatello City Council on Nov. 19.
