Jim Simpson and Trudy Wyant met as children and fell in love on July 4, 1969. Classmates at Pocatello High School, they went steady throughout their high school years. They married on Sept. 23, 1972, at St. John's Catholic Church in Pocatello by longtime friend, Father Gerald Horton.
The couple was gifted with two children and five grandchildren. Jason is married to Nicole Pruett and was blessed with Colter and Kassi Simpson.
Andy married Stefanie Anderson, and they were blessed with James, twins Sawyer and Xavier Simpson.
These days you'll find Jim making wood furniture, cutting boards and birdhouses. Trudy will be painting landscape and wildlife scenes on birdhouses and other artistry. Together they ride the mountain roads and enjoy God's beautiful creations. Sometimes a little fishing and hunting but a great deal of picture taking.
Jim and Trudy have retired in Lemhi County, Gibbonsville, Idaho and live in the mountains in a cabin they both dreamed of as children. A love story that is still growing and touched by family and friends in their circle of love.
Heartfelt appreciation to their children for surprising them with the most amazing anniversary party held in their honor at the stately and beautiful Riverside Inn in Lava Hot Springs. To their family and friends, thank you for celebrating with them. Your encouragement, love and laughter are forever grateful.