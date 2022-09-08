Jim Simpson and Trudy Wyant met as children and fell in love on July 4, 1969. Classmates at Pocatello High School, they went steady throughout their high school years. They married on Sept. 23, 1972, at St. John's Catholic Church in Pocatello by longtime friend, Father Gerald Horton.

The couple was gifted with two children and five grandchildren. Jason is married to Nicole Pruett and was blessed with Colter and Kassi Simpson.