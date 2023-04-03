Jeremy Gugino

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Democratic Party is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the annual Richard Stallings Banquet. 

Jeremy Gugino is a former lifetime Republican who became an Idaho Democrat in 2016. He is the past communications director for the Idaho House and Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho volunteer. In addition, he has knocked on thousands of Idaho doors for candidates and initiatives, such as Medicaid expansion and education investments — almost exclusively in red and purple districts. He has conducted TV, radio and newspaper interviews throughout Southern Idaho and is a regular columnist for the Idaho State Journal and Twin Falls Times-News.

