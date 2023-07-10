Jerald and Carol met at a dance while attending Idaho State University in 1971. Jerald claimed love at first sight for Carol. They enjoyed two years of courtship, then on July 20, 1973, they were married at the First Christian Church before close friends and family.

The next several years they worked on school and career. Carol worked for AMI and Jerald took a job with his sister as the first male telephone operator in Idaho. Then they welcomed their daughter Tiffany into their lives in 1977. Jerald felt it was important to put Carol through college thereafter, so they worked together to accomplish this while raising their daughter. Jerald worked long nights at the Union Pacific Railroad while playing Mister Mom during the day. Carol graduated with her education degree and began a 30-plus-year career as an amazing elementary school teacher beloved by parents and respected by her peers.

