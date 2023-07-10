Jerald and Carol met at a dance while attending Idaho State University in 1971. Jerald claimed love at first sight for Carol. They enjoyed two years of courtship, then on July 20, 1973, they were married at the First Christian Church before close friends and family.
The next several years they worked on school and career. Carol worked for AMI and Jerald took a job with his sister as the first male telephone operator in Idaho. Then they welcomed their daughter Tiffany into their lives in 1977. Jerald felt it was important to put Carol through college thereafter, so they worked together to accomplish this while raising their daughter. Jerald worked long nights at the Union Pacific Railroad while playing Mister Mom during the day. Carol graduated with her education degree and began a 30-plus-year career as an amazing elementary school teacher beloved by parents and respected by her peers.
Jerald didn’t wait long to follow his wife, quickly picking up where she left off, and he too graduated four years later with his accounting degree from ISU. He became a certified public accountant and used his mathematical if not tactical skills through many positions throughout his career, notably working for the government which took their small family to California for several years where they had many adventures. They returned to Idaho in 1992, making their home in Idaho Falls where they still reside.
They have enjoyed the last 50 years as companions, parents and now grandparents. They enjoy being outdoors hiking, hunting, camping, gardening or watching their grandson play soccer. They have enjoyed retirement together traveling the seas and touring the United States visiting friends. They acknowledge that 50 years of marriage is more than a milestone — it’s a daily commitment to fight for the person who fights for you. They will celebrate this occasion the same way they began, with family and friends at an open house in their honor on Saturday, July 22 at their residence.
