Each year, Jehovah’s Witnesses remember the death of Jesus in the way that he asked (Luke 22:19, 20). We warmly invite you to join us on this important occasion. You will learn how Jesus’ life and death can benefit you.
This year's observance will be on Saturday.
No fees or registration required. To learn more, visit jw.org. If you would like more details on how to connect to the event locally, call 208-223-6609 and leave a message. Someone will contact you promptly. This year, the event will be held virtually.