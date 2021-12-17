POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mr. Jeff Corrington is December’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Jeff is the transportation analyst for the PCSD 25 Transportation Department. He was nominated by his colleague, Ms. Sonya Pixton.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Pixton wrote: “I have had the pleasure of dealing with Jeff numerous times over the years. He has helped locate learners who got on a wrong bus; he has helped locate forgotten belongings on a bus. He is always willing to go the extra mile to help. He does not drop the ball and has amazing communication skills. There have been times when I have called during undoubtedly busy times for the bus department, and he is always so friendly and does everything he can to help solve someone else's problem. He deals with everyone in a very professional, helpful way. I am grateful to work with such a professional, pleasant person. Thank you, Jeff, for all you do.”
Mr. Corrington was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 14 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
