Jay and Susan Larsen have been together for 50 years and are still going strong. Their journey began on Feb. 5, 1971, where young Susan and Jay said, "I do." They didn’t know what adventures lay ahead for them. It’s been an amazing 50 years.
Jay and Susan have two grown children, Nels and Anna, along with six grandchildren.
Due to current social distancing, we will not be able to celebrate with friends and family at this time. We will make an announcement later this summer if we are able to have a celebration.