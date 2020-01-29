POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes our employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
ISU Credit Union partners with us in providing this award.
Anthony Bosquez received five nominations from administration and staff at Indian Hills, including Principal Jill Pixton, Amy Brown, Lisa Lagerstrom, Sue Mandler, Karyn Miller, one from Tamara Palmer and another from Sabrina Hill. Anthony is the information technology site support technician at Indian Hills.
Each of the nomination letters shares similar stories. Here is Mrs. Pixton’s nomination.
Mrs. Pixton wrote: “Anthony had huge shoes to fill when Stoney Burt retired from being Indian Hill's computer tech hero. Before teachers and staff returned to the building in August 2019, Anthony had acquainted himself with the office staff and the building, sharing his personal phone number and any help we needed. True to form, the Indian Hills staff welcomed Anthony with many needy demands. He showed patience and good humor as he got us all set up for the school year. He even worked overtime to make sure a teacher who moved had her new promethean board set up. He was good natured and willing to do whatever was necessary to get that classroom set up. Anthony has been accessible and friendly throughout the year, seeming to drop everything to help with our smallest and largest technical difficulty. This last week, we had all our desktop computers re-imaged.
"Anthony worked around our schedules and came in early (6:30 am) to make sure we could start our school day with our newly re-imaged computers working. He stayed until EVERY teacher was happy with their computer, printer, promethean board, and other electronic devices. We love having Anthony in our building!"
Mr. Bosquez is receiving a $50 gift card from ISU Credit Union and a vacation voucher from our educational partner for this award, ISU Credit Union. In addition, Indian Hills will receive a $20 gift card, also on behalf of ISU Credit Union, for the nomination.