Carol Ashton, 72, and Anna Voda, 90, both of Pocatello.
Bradley Allred, 22, and Emily Gunn, 21, both of Pocatello.
Damien Bray, 26, and Tera Bingham, 27, both of Pocatello.
Clay Bass, 71, and Shirlee Hayes, 60, both of Pocatello.
Everett Beck, 34, and Peggy Hodges, 30, both of Pocatello.
Andrew Carter, 24, of Twin Falls, and Megan Mcintire, 24, of Rexburg.
Joseph Curtis, 22, and Lillie Hutchison, 18, both of Pocatello.
Hulizes Carrillo, 19, and Linda Wilkes, 19, both of Pocatello.
Mike Cunningham, 32, and Kelli Meyer, 37, both of Pocatello.
William Carter, 40, of American Falls, and Brittney Neilsen, 40, of Pocatello.
Dennis Clay Jr., 30, and Charity Hunter, 29, both of Pocatello.
Cameron Copeland, 30, and Marissa Payne, 29, both of Pocatello.
Clayl Christensen, 20, and Jacee Smith, 18, both of Inkom.
Cory Delozier, 43, and April Miller, 44, both of Pocatello.
Brandon Dahmer, 32, and Bridget Robinson, 29, both of Chubbuck.
Alvas Frankman, 23, of Weston, and Rachel Ercanbrack, 22, both of Arimo.
Luke Galloway, 37, of Ammon, and Candace Shaw, 32, of Naples.
Taylor Higley, 25, and Brianna Hardwicke, 21, both of Pocatello.
Douglas Hagler, 22, of Chubbuck, Brianna Vanvleet, 21, of Pocatello.
Mauro Hernandez, 27, and Sydney Goings, 30, both of Pocatello.
Hunter Helm, 19, and Alyssa Felts, 20, both of Pocatello.
Matthew Jones, 31, and Tiffany Vanek, 38, both of Pocatello.
Porter Johnson, 23, and Kyla Later, 22, both of Pocatello.
Tristan Knusoff, 22, and Julia Johanson, 20, both of Pocatello.
Cody Kliewer, 24, and Ashleigh Day, 24, both of Chubbuck.
Brandon Kappel, 28, and Carol Hadfield, 19, both of Pocatello.
Trenton Lacey, 50, and Jan Nickels, 55, both of Pocatello.
Elfego Luna, 32, and Yessenia Flores, 24, both of Pocatello.
Anton Merrill, 29, and Lisa Powell, 37, both of Pocatello.
Ian Mcclary, 23, and Dalene Hunter, 20, both of Pocatello.
Morris Marshall, 55, and Robbin Depew, 50, both of Chubbuck.
Robbie Mckenluer, 58, and Denise Lasnik, 53, both of Pocatello.
Jeremy Nestor, 40, and Tami Carranza, 34, both of Pocatello.
Bradley Ostler, 36, and Sara Cavanaugh, 29, both of Pocatello.
Wyett Olson, 20, and Caitlin Gardner, 20, both of Pocatello.
Michael Scott, 23, and Makinsey Roth, 22, both of Pocatello.
Chuck Tatum, 50, and Christina Jackson, 47, both of Pocatello.
Ricardo Tellez, 27, and Erica Guzman, 24, both of Pocatello.
Jonathan Wheelock, 29, and Whitney Cerino, 32, both of Pocatello.
Jeremy Wilson, 21, and Jeanne Fowler, 20, both of Pocatello.
Stiles Wooding, 19, and Jordyn King, 19, both of Pocatello.