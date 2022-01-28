POCATELLO — Congratulations to Sadie Burns, a third-grade learner attending Wilcox Elementary, and Kamiah Kennedy, an 11th-grade learner attending Century High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 January C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Sadie was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Katie Burrup. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Burrup wrote: “Sadie exemplifies the qualities of this award in so many different ways. She always has the best attitude and is such a pleasure to teach. Sadie tries to befriend anyone that she can, and I have watched her be inclusive many times. She has really helped one of my students come out of their shell. This student is very shy and rarely speaks. Sadie set up a special time and day to eat with her one on one just so that she feels comfortable! She is not just a phenomenal friend but also a fantastic student. She is constantly putting forth her best effort and never gives up when things get hard. She pushes herself to be her best, and I have noticed that those around her really look up to her and follow her example. She shows kindness in her everyday actions by always smiling and greeting her classmates, helping our classroom function and just being there for anyone who may need an extra hand. I am so proud that she is my student!”
Kamiah was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Jordyn Green. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Green wrote: “Kamiah is a student in my health class. This class has a ton of personality and a diverse population of students. One of the students in that class is an EL learner that has come to us with very little English. I rely heavily on Google Translate to communicate with this student. Kamiah sits close to this student and began taking the initiative to use Google Translate on her Chromebook to help this student while I was busy answering questions for other students. Kamiah makes sure to include this student in conversations with her friends as well as group work. She does not do the work for her but has worked really diligently to try to translate across the language barrier. She makes my load lighter as I see them interact with each other throughout my class. At one point, they had finished their work, and Kamiah and her friends had asked the student to teach them some Spanish words to pass the time. All while showing this kindness and great character, Kamiah is on task and is a great student!”
Sadie and Kamiah were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Jan. 18. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from the school district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.