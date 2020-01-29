POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. C.A.K.E. is an acronym for "character, attitude, kindness and encouragement."
The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. In addition to being recognized at the monthly board meetings, the recipients also receive cupcakes delivered to their classrooms, often accompanied by Idaho State University’s Benny the Bengal, to be enjoyed with and among their peers. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher or counselor who has observed the nominee’s behavior and is approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Bailey Tonks, a fifth-grade learner who attends Syringa Elementary School.
In her nomination letter, Mrs. Gulden wrote: “Bailey always arrives at school with a smile and an eagerness to learn. She is patient, kind and willing to help anyone. She exhibits these admirable traits in her words and actions. When fellow classmates are struggling with an assignment or concept, Bailey will take the time to explain and practice until a level of comfort is achieved.
"Having her in class is a great benefit to not only me, her teacher, but to everyone!”
Kansas Evans is in the ninth grade at Poky. He was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Latta.
In her nomination letter, Mrs. Latta wrote: “I believe this student deserves this award because he always works extremely hard in my class. I also have noticed that he is always friendly to everyone he meets. We have had two new students come into my class in the middle of the trimester, and Kansas was always the first person to welcome them to class and make sure they knew what was going on. He is also aware when he is not always on task or even struggling in a class, and does his best to get back on track. He is super supportive of his peers, and his school!”
Bailey and Kansas were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Jan. 21.
McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.