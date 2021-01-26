POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. C.A.K.E. stands for Character, Attitude, Kindness and Encouragement. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Austin Hysell, a second grade student who is currently attending our online learning program; Austin’s home school is Tendoy Elementary. And Jazlyn Wortham, a 10th grade student at Highland High School. Austin and Jazlyn were chosen as the district's January C.A.K.E. award recipients.
Austin was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Mandi Burrell. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Burrell wrote: “This year has been different in so many ways, but the one thing that hasn't changed even while navigating teaching online is the sweet personalities. Even through a screen, teacher and student relationships are made.
"Austin makes sure of that. He is prompt and on time to every Google Meet. He welcomes the students by name as they enter the Meet and tells them goodbye by name at the end. While on mute he still seems to encourage many students. Either by asking questions that the others may also need an answer to or showing by example how to fix a problem. He is brave and willing to try new things and doesn't give up when he is in the pit. He may get worried or frustrated like we all do when we learn something new, but he is willing to ask and learn and always says thank you for the help. Austin shows respect with his peers as well as the teacher, and I sure have enjoyed him being in my online class this year."
Jazlyn was nominated by her teacher Mr. Case Stayner. In his nomination letter, Mr. Stayner wrote: “Jazlyn Wortham is an excellent choice for the C.A.K.E award because she exemplifies excellent dedication to her school work every day and is an example to her classmates and the vision of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.
"Jazlyn is enrolled in my Credit Recovery class. What separates Jazlyn from her classmates is that she has moved a lot with her family, having lived in multiple states and having attended various school districts. Students that are enrolled in Credit Recovery also do not have as much of an opportunity to enroll in fun extra-curricular courses as do their classmates. Each day, she dedicates her time towards completing her assignments and puts forth an extreme amount of effort to pass her classes required for graduation. As her instructor, I have never once heard her complain.
"What also makes Jazlyn a great selection for the C.A.K.E. award is she is an exceptionally nice person, and it is always a pleasure to have her in class. Jazlyn always has a happy attitude, which brightens the mood in class. Sometimes she is timid, but when she opens up, you always know that whatever she is going to say will be something friendly and not self-boasting. I have felt it a privilege to be the Credit Recovery instructor for Jazlyn these past few weeks. I am extremely proud of her dedication to working so hard to pass the classes she needs for graduation when she could be involved in other fun extracurricular courses. I have full confidence in Jazlyn succeeding throughout the remainder of her secondary education and into the future for whatever she decides to pursue. Jazlyn’s entire persona is something who succeeds!”
Austin and Jazlyn were recognized at the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 19, 2021. As the educational partner for the award, McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Both learners were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.