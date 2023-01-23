POCATELLO — Congratulations to Sienna Burnham, a fourth-grade learner attending Ellis Elementary, and Paxton Lane, an eighth-grade learner attending Alameda Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25's December C.A.K.E. Award recipients for January. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Sienna is January’s Elementary Learner-of-the-Month and received two nominations. In her nomination letter, Ms. Graham wrote: “Sienna was in my classroom last year. She had a job to read the 'I Can' statement in Math every single day. We really missed her when she could not be there. Sienna shows excellent nurturing skills as she has helped a little student in my class last year. She would take time from her own friends at recess to make sure this student played with her and some of her other friends. She included him in all of their games. This student began to trust Sienna and always wanted to be with her. This student also felt more comfortable at recess which was a difficult time of day because of the excess noise and activity. I so much appreciated Sienna giving her time to develop a trusting relationship with this student. She is always happy and positive and a friend to all she comes into contact with. I would like to nominate Sienna for this award because of her unselfish behavior as she always thin(ks) about others and not herself. Even though she is not in my class this year, I appreciate all she did in my class last year! Thank you Sienna!”
In her nomination letter, Ms. Casper wrote: “Sienna shows patience and kindness each and every day. She helps another student in our class who requires extra help with directions, classwork and staying on task. She talks with the student in a patient and kind way and makes the student feel safe. She never raises her voice with the student and is always willing to help the student in a positive manner. She is also very helpful in class. I can ask her to help me with anything and she helps in an enthusiastic and positive way. On the playground she tries to find kids who do not have others to play with. She often stays with her classmate who needs extra help in the class at recess time. This makes the student feel special and accepted. I love Sienna's positive attitude and her caring way with others."
Paxton is January’s Secondary Learner-of-the-Month. He was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Jodi Diaz. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Diaz wrote: “Paxton goes out of his way to be extra kind to some of the students in his PE class with special needs. He has a lot of friends in the class, but often searches for one of them to be with him during partner activities. When we have days where they are able to choose their activity, Paxton always spends part of the class playing games with these students.
"During our first day of hockey, I noticed him talking to each of the ERR students individually, but didn't pay too much attention to it. At the end of class I found out he was encouraging each one to set a goal during the game and achieve it. Each student had a different goal. Some of them had goals to score a goal for their team, to play a whole game, or to play a certain amount of time, and some were just trying to hit the ball. We have 2 kids who participated for the first time trying to meet the goal Paxton set with them. I know that Paxton doesn't think anything about these things, and he wouldn't even feel like he is going out of his way to do something kind. This is just who he is. But I also know he makes people feel special and sometimes makes their day. He is a great kid.”
Sienna and Paxton were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Jan. 17. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Family McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
