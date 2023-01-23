POCATELLO — Congratulations to Sienna Burnham, a fourth-grade learner attending Ellis Elementary, and Paxton Lane, an eighth-grade learner attending Alameda Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25's December C.A.K.E. Award recipients for January. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.

Sienna is January’s Elementary Learner-of-the-Month and received two nominations. In her nomination letter, Ms. Graham wrote: “Sienna was in my classroom last year. She had a job to read the 'I Can' statement in Math every single day. We really missed her when she could not be there. Sienna shows excellent nurturing skills as she has helped a little student in my class last year. She would take time from her own friends at recess to make sure this student played with her and some of her other friends. She included him in all of their games. This student began to trust Sienna and always wanted to be with her. This student also felt more comfortable at recess which was a difficult time of day because of the excess noise and activity. I so much appreciated Sienna giving her time to develop a trusting relationship with this student. She is always happy and positive and a friend to all she comes into contact with. I would like to nominate Sienna for this award because of her unselfish behavior as she always thin(ks) about others and not herself. Even though she is not in my class this year, I appreciate all she did in my class last year! Thank you Sienna!”

