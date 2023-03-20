Janelle Harris

Janelle Harris

POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce that Janelle Harris has been named as the director of special services, a role she has been serving on an interim basis since July 1.

As the director of special services, Ms. Harris will continue serving on Superintendent Douglas Howell’s cabinet, the district’s administrative leadership team. Ms. Harris previously served as the principal of Greenacres Elementary School for six years. She is a former special education teacher. She is recognized as a data-driven and forward-thinking professional who prioritizes PCSD 25’s mission, values and beliefs.

