Jan and Janice Heinz met while both attending Ricks College. They were married on Aug. 14, 1970, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their song was "I've got you Babe" and their colors were yellow and white. After school, they chose Pocatello/Chubbuck as the place to call home and raise their family.
They have four children, Janelle (Jared) Christensen, Jason (Treena) Heinz, Jenn (Jeff) Fullmer, and Josh (Kristy) Heinz, 15 grandchildren, Camden (Logan), Ashton, Jaxon, and Haddi Christensen, Brittney Heinz (Patrick Wolfe), Cole Heinz, Maddi (Jordan) Davis, Kurt, Dusty, & Harli Simons, Tayli Fullmer, TJ, Weston, Bridger, & Neleah Heinz, and 3 great grandchildren, Weston & Rylin Davis, and McKinley Wolfe.
Before retirement, Jan worked for the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Insurance and served in all branches of the military at some point. He still serves as a member of the local Veterans Honor Guard. Janice worked for AMI and retired from ON Semiconductor. Jan would return to his hometown of Ashton to help with spud harvest every year. Janice would run their kids around to all of their activities and sometimes coach.
Janice's love of the gospel also kept her busy with many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which she put her whole heart into. Jan's love for motorcycles soon became a couple's thing. Jan, Janice and a group of friends got together and would go for many rides to different locations. They became very close to those people and still today remain good friends. When Jan could not ride anymore, due to medical issues, they decided to invest in a side by side camper and lot in Island Park to spend their free time.
Jan and Janice, along with being great parents, are also amazing grandparents and great-grandparents. They are always there to support their family any way they can, especially in the cheering section. For their 50th anniversary, they have decided to spend a weekend, in Island Park with their family, just having fun.
Dad and Mom, we all want you to know how much we love and appreciate you. Thank you for all that you have done. and continue to do for all of us. You two are an example for our family.
Here's to the next 50. Don't stop thinkin' about tomorrow.