The family of Jamie and Colleen Mayer of Pocatello happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on Dec. 27. They were united in marriage on Dec. 27, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in American Falls by Rev. Landvik. They have been blessed with a wonderful family of three children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson; Justin (Carson, Mitchell, Peyton (Hailey) (Winston); Whit (Becky) (Max, Will, Ella, Mattie, Micah); Ashley (Jay) Bowen (Brooklyn, Kai); and an adopted granddaughter (Aimee).
Jamie farmed with his brother on the family farm south of American Falls for 35 years. At Colleen’s urging and following a long dream, he went to seminary, where he earned a master's degree in theology at the age of 60. He now pastors Seasoned by Grace Fellowship in Pocatello and ministers to the elderly at care centers. Colleen ran Melody Lanes Café for many years, serving great food to the wonderful people of American Falls. Later she opened her own travel agency, Rainbow Travel, in Pocatello. She later sold it to AAA Idaho/Oregon. During their years together, they have had the opportunity to travel the world and have especially enjoyed leading groups to Israel and doing family research in Charleston, South Carolina. Jamie and Colleen truly enjoy being with family and attending their grandkids' sporting and musical events. They also enjoy entertaining and hosting dinner parties for their friends and church family. Colleen is known for her pie baking, great food and gift of hospitality.
Jamie and Colleen first met at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in 1965. Jamie says, “I was smitten the first time I saw Colleen and still am.” They have been best friends and partners in everything for the past 50 years. They thank the Lord for bringing them together and for blessing them with such a wonderful family and giving them the opportunity to minister to others. They will be celebrating this special event with some friends and family with a Paris/Normandy river cruise, followed by some time in Italy with old friends this fall. They especially want to thank their family for the wonderful anniversary celebration and for the part they have played in their life adventure. They look forward to many more special years together.