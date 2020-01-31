CHUBBUCK - Holly Jackson, Director, Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck has accepted an invitation to serve on the Public Library Subcommittee of the National Network of Libraries of Medicine, Pacific Northwest Region’s (NNLM PNR) Executive Committee as the representative for Idaho.
Her term of service will run through April 30, 2021. The NNLM PNR, located on the University of Washington campus, is one of eight regional offices across the United States representing the National Library of Medicine’s outreach programs. It serves five states in the Pacific Northwest: Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington.
As the Idaho representative to the NNLM PNR Public Library Subcommittee, Jackson represents the health literacy needs of the state’s approximately 82 public libraries. During her tenure on the Subcommittee, Jackson will help inform NNLM PNR’s services, programs and funding opportunities to advance health literacy within our region’s public libraries. Jackson will also advise on how best to continue to develop library staff skills for providing health information and conducting health information outreach.
Jackson’s strong commitment to serving the people of the Portneuf Library District and her passion for community engagement make her a valuable asset to the NNLM PNR Public Libraries Subcommittee.