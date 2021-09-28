For thousands of years, temples and tombs have been built throughout the world, engendering the study and contemplation of things of eternity. For centuries many have gone to these places for the worship of God and for the peace and serenity found within--away from the noise of the world.
Some of those ancient and amazing structures that have survived the centuries are found, of course, in Egypt (the Pyramids), India, (the Taj Mahal), Turkey (Gobekli), Japan, (Kinkaku-ji), China (Horyuji), Cambodia (Angkor Watt and Angkor Thom), Central and South America (ruins of the Mayan and Aztec cultures), and on and on.
In the Judeo-Christian faiths, we read in the Old and New Testaments and elsewhere of temples of various kinds, many no longer standing, this as we look back, particularly to stories of the Ark of the Covenant in the wilderness that is said to have housed the Ten Commandments of the law written on two stone tablets, and also the magnificent temple of Solomon. The Bible also speaks of the temples of our bodies in 1 Corinthians 6:19 KJV: “…know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God…”
Years ago, a story told by an LDS leader, Boyd K. Packer, fits well with the new temple recently built in our midst and soon to be dedicated. The story goes something like this:
“A merchant spent his life seeking precious jewels and found at last the perfect pearl. He commissioned the finest craftsmen to carve a superb jewel box and line it with blue velvet. He placed his pearl of great price on display so others could share his treasure. He watched as people came to see it. Soon, however, he turned away in sorrow. It was the box they admired, not the pearl.”
In recent months there have been pictures and stories about the beautiful Pocatello temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In this temple, and in all 252 temples--announced, under construction, or operating throughout the world—of importance is the spirit felt within these imposing structures, as well as the ordinances that take place therein.
Some may focus on the impressive temple itself rather than finding the true pearl lying within which is that very spirit, as well as the learning, and the service that takes place in all temples of the Church, honoring the Savior of the world.
To members who qualify for a temple recommend, this edifice, once it is dedicated on November 7, will become for them a busy place where covenants will be made and where service will be performed for those living and those who have gone beyond the veil.
As has been explained in recent Journal features and articles, some of the ordinances that are performed inside temples are: marriages for “time and all eternity,” families sealed together, and baptisms for individuals who have died. This last ordinance mentioned comes from the New Testament scripture: “Else what shall they do which are baptized for the dead, if the dead rise not at all? Why are they then baptized for the dead?” 1 Corinthians 15:29 KJV
For those wishing to view the interior of the Pocatello temple, half-hour tours will be available for all ages through October 23. Everyone is invited to attend the month-long open house.
To arrange free tickets, go to pocatellotemple.org
For further information on the Church and its teachings, go to Churchofjesuschrist.org
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.