POCATELLO — With the arrival of spring the Idaho Transportation Department is ramping-up construction at the system interchange in Pocatello. As part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, the system interchange is being redesigned to replace aging bridges built in the 1960s and improve traffic safety.
While work at the interchange continued throughout the winter, in the coming week ITD’s contractor will be placing girders for the new I-15 northbound bridge. This will necessitate rolling slowdowns, delays and short detours around the I-86 to I-15 ramp leading from Chubbuck toward Blackfoot.
Additionally, as work progresses into the first week of April, the Chubbuck Road bridge will be demolished. This will be done in stages with traffic detoured through Chubbuck at night. The first closure will be for northbound traffic and the second for southbound I-15 traffic.
Other projects will also see ramped-up operations, including the Fort Hall interchange and bridge work on I-86. With unprecedented funding made available for construction, Idaho motorists will continue to see increased activity on Idaho’s highways.
To protect Idaho’s workers and other motorists, ITD asks those traveling on Idaho’s highways to follow work zone speed limits, be patient and plan for extra time to travel to their destinations.
