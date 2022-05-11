AMERICAN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning the summer work schedule with several projects in the I-86 corridor through Power County. These projects include repairing the Rockland Exit 36 bridge, repairing the Sunbeam and Seagull Bay bridges, and a pavement preservation project along I-86 through Power County.
The Rockland Interchange repair is scheduled to begin in June and will consist of surface repairs, girder repairs, and the installation of a new waterproof membrane for the deck. Motorists should expect some delays.
The Sunbeam and Seagull Bay bridge repairs are scheduled to begin in early August. Both will undergo surface repairs and new concrete overlays. During construction, traffic will be moved to one side of the interstate via crossovers and slowed through the construction area. Motorists should expect some detours during this project.
The pavement preservation project will consist of a micro-seal application which is intended to extend the lifespan of the pavement. ITD currently plans to perform this work after the bridge repair projects are completed. The micro-seal application is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. During work there will be single lane closures and reduced speeds in work zones.
Drivers are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app for the latest updates on construction.