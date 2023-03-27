Idaho Transportation Department’s work zone safety and winter road maintenance efforts recently won in the leadership categories of the international Communitas Awards, which recognizes excellence in Community Service and Social Responsibility.

“Making Work Zones Safer” won on March 23 in the leadership in community service category, and “Winter Road Maintenance Customer Service to Idaho Road Users” won in a category called leadership in community service and corporate social responsibility. ITD won in categories that also featured such massive companies as Toyota, MasterCard, Dow Chemical and Honeywell.

