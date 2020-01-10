We're now into the second week of the New Year and it's time to start applying all our New Year's resolutions! We made our New Year's resolutions the first of the year or prior to the year beginning, and now we’ve had a few weeks to ponder them. It is time to get started!
This year, however, I would encourage you to start thinking of your New Year's resolutions not as decisions or hopes, but rather as rituals. A ritual is defined as a religious or solemn ceremony consisting of a series of actions performed according to a prescribed order.
Synonyms of ritual include rite, ceremony, tradition, custom, and celebration. Another way to look at rituals is to refer to them as habits and routines that take absolutely no brain work.
For example, if one of your New Year's resolutions was to get up in the morning and exercise, then you need to ritualize this action. By doing so, it will become habit. Once a habit is formed, it takes less brainpower and motivation to do it.
In other words, it's more likely to stick, and we will still be doing it in September this year rather than quitting in March. So how do we make something ritualistic? First and foremost, absolutely commit to doing it for at least 40 days.
This commitment should include telling everyone you know, which adds some accountability. Next, I suggest practicing only one New Year's resolution at a time. Keep it simple.
If you decide to all-at-once start exercising every morning, cut out all your favorite foods, quit watching TV every night, put your iPad or iPhone down when the sun goes down, stop smoking, quit alcohol, and donate more money to charity — not one of these admirable resolutions will occur.
Pick one resolution and stick to it for 40 days. Next, make your new habit daily. Using our example to get up in the morning and exercise, don't do it just on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Do it every day for 40 days, including Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Consistency and regularity like this will make each of your New Year's resolutions a ritual. As you likely have a few rituals already, you're quite aware how upsetting it is when your planned ritual gets interrupted.
Make your New Year's resolution fit this definition. Get to the point where you're angry when you miss your morning workout! I wish everyone a happy and healthy 2020!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.