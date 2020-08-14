They are in our garages, storage rooms and pantries. Those large canners awaiting the new season of home food preservation. And the green beans are growing as you read this article! As you reacquaint yourself with the dusty canners, jars and rings, here is a checklist to make sure your canning season gets off to a good start.
• Pressure canners with dial gauges need to be checked yearly. Pressure canners with weighted gauges do not need to be checked. All canners used for low-acid foods (pH above 4.6), which is typically vegetables and meats, should have a well-fitting lid, handles and be free of cracks. A rubber gasket is required on dial gauge canners. Contact your local extension office to evaluate the dial gauges.
• Boiling water canners are large pots made of aluminum, porcelain-covered steel, or stainless steel, with a rack that fits in the bottom and snug lid for the top. This canner safely preserves acid foods (pH 4.6 or lower), which is typically fruits.
• Canning jars are all made by Mason Company, although many experienced canners will have Ball brand jars. Both brands provide heat-tempered glass and can withstand the high heat and pressure in canners. Make sure your jar rims are free of chips. Use the other glass jars for dehydrated food.
• Canning lids are the metal flat lid placed on the top of the jar. Canning lids named “Surefit” have a shelf life of 18 months from date of purchase, so only buy what you will use during the canning season. If you have lids from a previous canning year, the gasket compound will work well for 5 years. Lids may not be reused. I know they may reseal, but the rubber compound on the lid is safe for one use only.
• Lastly, rings are part of the two-piece lid used for home canning. Make sure your rings are rust free and not dented or deformed.
The pandemic has brought out more interest in home food preservation. I had 15 lids in my office when I went to work, which is the most canning gauges waiting to be tested in the last six years. This increased demand has created a shortage in gauges and canning lids. Consider purchasing direct from the manufacturer of your canner, Presto or Fresh Preserving to find online and local stores to buy Ball jars and lids. Tuckers Appliance in Pocatello has all the canner parts you will need.
The jars you preserved in 2009 may still have lids sealed tight, but this does not mean the seal is secure from food borne pathogens or the food inside is safe. Remember microbiological pathogens may not have a smell or color. Do not taste bottled food to test if it is safe. Because the manufacturer has tested the rubber on the lid to maintain a tight seal for 18 months, you should use the food you bottled within that time. Be food safe!
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.