The garden is planted (right?), the plants are starting to grow and before we know it, home preservation time will be upon us again. As you reacquaint yourself with the dusty canners, jars and rings, here is a checklist to make sure your canning season gets off to a good start.
1. Pressure canners with dial gauges need to be checked yearly. Pressure canners with weighted gauges do not need to be checked. All canners used for low-acid foods (pH above 4.6), which is typically vegetables and meats, should have a well-fitting lid, handles and be free of cracks. A rubber gasket is required on dial gauge canners. Contact your local extension educator to test the dial gauges.
2. Boiling water canners are large pots made of aluminum, porcelain-covered steel, or stainless steel, with a rack that fits in the bottom and snug lid for the top. This canner safely preserves acid foods (pH 4.6 or lower), which is typically fruits.
3. Canning jars are all made by Mason Co., although many long-time canners will have Ball brand jars. Both brands provide heat-tempered glass and can withstand the high heat and pressure in canners. Make sure your jar rims are free of chips.
4. Canning lids are the metal flat lid placed on the top of the jar. Canning lids do have a shelf life of 18 months from date of purchase, so only buy what you will use during the canning season. Lids may not be reused.
5. Lastly, rings are part of the two-piece lid used for home canning. Make sure your rings are rust free and not dented or deformed.
Need a refresher lesson on canning foods safely at home? There are some virtual options. Visit freshpreserving.com or uidaho.edu/extension/county/bingham/family-consumer for videos or extension.uidaho.edu/resources for free pdf downloads.
For a live streamed water bath and pressure canning video lesson, watch for Zoom link information on UI Extension Bingham County Facebook page or email me to be on the waiting list. You can call your local extension office to ask a question or submit one to Ask.extension.org
