Far too often I hear the utterings that it’s “too late” or “I wish I would have started 20 years ago” when it comes to strength-training and developing movement patterns. There is some merit to the fact that you could be further along in the developmental process of strength if you had.
But the research shows the aging population that hasn’t necessarily taken the dive into strength-training before still having similar ability to build muscle as those of “highly trained” athletes of a similar age.
This should be a motivator for those who find their quality of life lacking due to the inability to perform the tasks that their hobbies or lifestyle demand. I have frequently worked with clients in the past who have given up a passion due to the self-diagnosed inability to perform the tasks necessary for success.
I’m here to tell you that we have been able to return 100% of these people back to a varying degree of their named passion by developing their strength and improving movement patterns. This article will even forgo the more important aspects of mental health and confidence that came from the aforementioned return of ability and confidence in movement.
Strength-training leads to the development of skeletal muscle that represents the body’s largest organ, is metabolically active, and is integral in our overall state of health and well-being. Adding to overall skeletal muscle leads to metabolic benefits such as weight loss, cardiac function, and reduced risks of injury or falling as we age.
I tend to find that information provided through normal social outlets and the media is vague when it comes to older individuals. And I would like to help bridge the gap for those seeking information in our community.
If you are currently looking to improve your quality of life, regain the ability to perform functional movement patterns pain-free, or simply are interested in learning how you can take your strength-training into your own hands, contact me or one of our coaches at HansenAthletics.
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations and accountability. Forever a student, Darren is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through the HansenAthletics online coaching platform. Darren can be reached at 208-569-1533, Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com, or via social media @HansenAthletics and @StreamlineSportsP.