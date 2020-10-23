A long-running discussion among family and friends follows.
May: “Sherrie, how is your Achilles tendon feeling?” “It’s fine.”
June: “Sherrie, how is your Achilles tendon feeling?” “It’s fine.”
August: “Sherrie, how is your Achilles tendon feeling?” “It’s fine.”
October: “Sherrie, how is your Achilles tendon feeling?”
Crying, I exclaim, “I can’t stand on it and the pain is horrible!”
Them: “You need to see a doctor now!”
Me: “Really, I should be OK.”
Them: “GO TO THE DOCTOR!”
Me: “OK, fine.”
Maybe it goes back to when I was a kid when our mom raised us on her own. She worked very hard, yet in the 1970s with skyrocketing gas prices and the economy in stagflation, times were challenging, to say the least. In order to save money, we didn’t visit a doctor unless it became absolutely necessary. So you could say that I now tend to put off doctor visits until it is necessary.
Side note: I never knew how hard it was on Mom financially. My brother may have as he was older, but I thought we were fine as there was always food in the fridge and things just seemed OK. Mom was amazing in how hard she worked and she always had a smile on her face, just as she does today. Thanks, Mom!
Pain is our body’s way of alerting us that something is wrong and needs attention. When the pain is immediate, such as burning your hand, your brain instantly tells you to pull it away. When pain begins as an achy discomfort, it may cause little concern until the pain further settles in. For example, your foot may be a bit achy, yet nothing to worry about. But as days pass, the achiness may become painful and your brain is telling you it is time to do something.
Me: “It’s fine.”
Ignoring pain should never be an option. When we do so, especially when persistent or recurring, further injury may result as your body compensates by calling on other areas to take some of the workload until the injury is healed. For example, if you sprain your right ankle you will begin to limp with your left, which is now bearing much of your weight. After a few days, your ankle may be feeling better, yet you may find your left knee and hip are achy, then your lower back. The reason is that your left side has been picking up the slack for the injured ankle.
Me: “My knee is a bit sore, but it’s fine.”
When a joint or muscle goes from achy to painful, it is time to act. Depending on the type of pain and its severity, you have options. You might begin with icing, resting a few days and taking a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAID, such as ibuprofen. If the pain persists or worsens you may need to visit your doctor or a physical therapist. Regardless, the aim is to cure the pain.
Me: “It doesn’t need icing.”
When you are hurting, you have options: do or don’t. I recommend do because my Achilles tendon now has a small tear and I am wearing a stylish, black boot.
Me: “Maybe I should have listened.”
