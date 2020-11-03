What is it about the finest of music that can inspire us and move our very souls?
This experience, among many others in our lives, occurred for us after spending two amazing years working and mingling with the beautiful people in the South Sea island nation of Samoa. The day we finally left for home, the Samoans sang for us the traditional song always sung at parting, Farewell, My Feline (Goodbye, My Friend). They sang as only the beautiful Polynesian people can sing, and whenever we hear this song, tears still come to our eyes.
The best of music can change us; it can elevate us and prompt us to live better lives; it can give us joy when the world seems right, and it can comfort us, as nothing else can, when pandemics, great personal sorrows, other trials and tragedies invade our lives.
It is said that Johannes Brahms credited heaven itself for the inspiration of much of the music he composed—which has touched the lives of so many for decades.
In our most recent article, we talked about the history of the well-known and beautiful Christian hymn, Amazing Grace.
Today we want to touch on another hymn, not so well known but equally inspiring and moving: It is Well with My Soul written in 1873 with stirring music by Philip Paul Bliss. An especially lovely rendition of this piece is sung frequently by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. It may be easily found online: YouTubeTabernaclechoir.it is well with my soul
Composed by Horacio Spafford, a successful American businessman, this hauntingly beautiful hymn followed traumatic events in his life.
He lost a fortune in the great Chicago fire of 1871 and, about the same time, his beloved four-year-old son died of scarlet fever. Hoping a vacation might help the family cope, he sent his wife and four daughters on a trans-Atlantic voyage to England, planning to join them later.
Sadly, the ship that carried the family he loved met with a terrible collision and sank, taking the lives of the four girls and some 200 other passengers. His wife, Anna, was among those who survived. On reaching the shore, Anna sent a wire to her husband which read simply: “Saved alone. What shall I do?”
Learning of the tragedy, Spafford immediately wanted to reach his grieving wife, so he took passage on a ship that followed the same routing as the one his family had taken. The captain of the ship made him aware of the area where the previous ship had sunk and, when it reached the approximate place, he began penning the words to this enduring hymn.
Just the message of the first verse alone can be comforting:
When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll.
Whatever my lot, thou as taught me to say
It is well; it is well with my soul.
Like this sorrowing father, when we go through difficult, often extreme trials in our lives (and we all do), if we will rely on the Savior, He will comfort us when all else fails. No matter what life brings to us, if we will rely on Him--and do our best to live the way He taught--we may say, as did Horatio Spafford:
IT IS WELL: IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL!
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.